Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 10,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,868. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.