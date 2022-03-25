The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in March

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEDXF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.