The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in March

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WEDXF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.36.
Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)
