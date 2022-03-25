The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 50,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 48,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 104,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.