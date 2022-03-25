The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 53,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

TJX traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $61.29. 10,110,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,219,813. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.