The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RSTGF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RSTGF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

