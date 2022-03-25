The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RTN. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 122 ($1.61).

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.85) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.42. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.84).

In related news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($101,369.14).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

