The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $68.57. 10,348,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,938,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.