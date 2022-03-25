The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $703.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $95.51.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,338,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

