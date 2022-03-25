The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.21. J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

