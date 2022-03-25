The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

