The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Jennifer Mccalman Sells 173 Shares

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HSY traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.90. 27,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,999. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.18 and a one year high of $216.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Hershey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Hershey by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

