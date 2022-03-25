The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.84

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $149.84 and last traded at $148.73, with a volume of 1285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

