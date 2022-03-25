The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $170.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LEA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.20.

NYSE:LEA opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $378,998,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

