The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lessened by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 4.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $336.23. 1,933,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.72 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

