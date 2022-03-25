The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of JAPSY opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Japan Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

