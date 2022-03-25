The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.97) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.07 ($71.50).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($90.14) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($120.99).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

