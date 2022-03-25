The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.70. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

