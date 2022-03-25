The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $139,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,884. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

