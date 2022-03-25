The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 200,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

