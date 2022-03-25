Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Garrison Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.90. 3,738,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,634. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

