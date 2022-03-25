Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $85.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

