Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $931.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,001.09. 502,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $890.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $941.54. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 204.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

