Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.80

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE TX opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60. Ternium has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ternium by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

