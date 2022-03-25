Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases Dividend to $1.80 Per Share

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80.

Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

NYSE:TX opened at $45.96 on Friday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ternium by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 193,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ternium by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ternium by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

