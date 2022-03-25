Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target Increased to €6.60 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €6.50 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($7.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TEZNY stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $23.64. 7,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

