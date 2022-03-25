Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Price Target Increased to €6.60 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €6.50 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($7.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TEZNY stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $23.64. 7,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $25.47.
About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni
