Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TNYA stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $157,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

