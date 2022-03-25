Telos (TLOS) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001681 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $202.05 million and $4.70 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

