Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:VIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,348,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,457. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

