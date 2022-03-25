Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.86 billion and the highest is $5.97 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year sales of $26.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $27.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 613,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,382,296. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $505,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

