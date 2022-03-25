Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Trading Down 5.3%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $328.03 and last traded at $328.50. Approximately 11,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 335,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.85.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.54 and its 200 day moving average is $340.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $144,602,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 75.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.