TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.87. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 3,860 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 382.50 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

