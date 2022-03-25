TDCX Inc’s (NYSE:TDCX) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 30th

TDCX’s (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 30th. TDCX had issued 19,358,957 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $348,461,226 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TDCX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of TDCX stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. TDCX has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79.
About TDCX (Get Rating)
TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.
