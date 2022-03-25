TD Securities Increases Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$58.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited stock opened at C$49.01 on Tuesday. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of C$22.34 and a 1-year high of C$50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.