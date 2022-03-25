TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, an increase of 1,070.5% from the February 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TD during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TD during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TD during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. TD has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

