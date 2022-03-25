T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

