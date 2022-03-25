SWS Partners Raises Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 242,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

