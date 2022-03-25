SWS Partners Purchases 6,902 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SWS Partners boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Natera accounts for 1.9% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Natera were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Natera by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Natera by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 271,223 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $83,484.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,890 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

