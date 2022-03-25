SWS Partners Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 15.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. The company has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

