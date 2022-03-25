SWS Partners Buys 8,267 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in WestRock were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.96. 2,020,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,951. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

