SWS Partners Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.9% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.63.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.81. 4,519,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,255. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.80. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

