SWS Partners Acquires 41,321 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned 0.09% of Stitch Fix worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 691,379 shares of company stock worth $12,193,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

