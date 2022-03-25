SVB Leerink Trims Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Target Price to $15.00

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RPHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

