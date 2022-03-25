Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.04

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 304926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Separately, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$121.51 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.