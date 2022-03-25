Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.71 Average PT from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,311,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $98,289,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,270. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 193.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

