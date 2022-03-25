Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Up 5.2%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02. 18,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,107,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 330,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 193,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 116,339 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

