Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Up 5.2%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02. 18,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,107,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
