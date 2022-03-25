Sundial Growers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 353,686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 364% compared to the average daily volume of 76,209 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 6,101,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,557,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 5.26. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

