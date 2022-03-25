Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $18,617.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,905,678 coins and its circulating supply is 43,205,678 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

