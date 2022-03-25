Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37).

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

NYSE:SUM opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

