Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.64

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

