Strs Ohio Sells 7,727 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.52 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

